A criminal has been caught in Nigeria's civil service and a huge amount of money have been recovered

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have demanded to know the identity of the alleged criminal

In what will stun many Nigerians, the level of corruption in the country seems to be growing every day following a recent disclosure by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

According to him, the anti-graft agency has recovered over one billion naira from a civil servant last week.

EFCC chairman says the agency recovered over one billion from a civil servant. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The EFCC boss who disclosed this in a video sighted by Legit.ng and published by Punch Newspaper said this is just to let people know that there are leakages.

"A billion naira, sitting in an account, not properties. Cash. Just to tell you the problems that we have."

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook have reacted to the disclosure made by the EFCC boss.

Tee Drogba wrote:

"Doesn’t the civil servant have a name?! Should Nigerians continue to deal financially with an unknown person who most likely hasn’t changed his/her gluttonous, wicked and dubious ways? Why does this government keep challenging and punishing mostly unknown and unnamed people?"

Fidelis Castro also said:

"We have a long way to go in this country. When they eventually charge him to court, the case will not see the light of the day. The accused will be walking freely with his shoulders high."

Brown Oboh on his part posed some series of questions:

"What is his name? What jail is the said civil servant now? Will he ever be punished or is it a plea bargain? As you recover stolen funds, more persons are being recruited to continue from where the one you caught stopped. Well done anyway."

Prince Showemimo Kehinde Cornerstone also added:

"To be honest, I will do the same in as much as the system permits me..if Ganduje can physically and video taped shuffling bunch of dollars in his Agbada and nothing was done to him then why can’t I do the same. The system is porous hence we need solid and rigid laws to deterred people from stealing."

Source: Legit Newspaper