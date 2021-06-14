An undergraduate has got many people talking and warmed hearts after his selfless gesture towards a stranger

In a video that has gone viral, the young man alighted from his car shirtless to give away his belongings to a homeless man

According to the student, he was about to leave when he thought it best to give away those belongings instead of selling them off

A university student has been celebrated on social media for his kind act to a homeless man.

The student identified as Jabari Richardson from America's Florida A & M University in a video shared on LinkedIn by Elizabeth Leiba, stopped his car, came out shirtless to give away some of his belongings to a homeless man who held up the signs "Anything helps," and "God Bless."

Kind student gives away his belonging to homeless man Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Elizabeth Leiba on LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Richardson's act was captured and shared on social media by a driver who stopped behind him.

The student explains why he gave his belongings

His gesture has gone viral and earned him the admiration of many people who commended it.

Speaking on the reason behind his action, the student said it was a lesson he learnt from his mum.

Richardson said she taught him that there are several persons in need and he thought it reasonable to give away the clothes instead of selling them off.

He said:

"As I was growing up, my mom always taught me there's a lot of people that are in need," he told the local news outlet. "Not everyone's blessed as I am."

"My Mom always had clothes and shoes on my back," he explained. "I can definitely take that for granted. Anything can be gone in the blink of an eye."

Brambling tech said:

"Wow, it's so moving. He helped because he felt this. Thanks, Elizabeth Leiba, for sharing. Statistics show a person doesn't need much to be happy. We often have too many clothes at home that are simply stored. So why not share it with those who will definitely wear it."

Sharnette Hyter wrote:

"Love has no Color and Kindness is Free. Now, even though his pants are sagging his heart is Righteous. This is an example of WHY we should judge the heart of a human. Simply Beautiful Footage!"

Thomas Royal commented:

"We give with our hearts and souls to make others feel like they are a part of society!"

Selfless student donates all her scholarship money worth N16.4 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young student had given out her N16.4 million scholarship.

While accepting the scholarship reward for her exceptional performance, Verda Tetteh told her teachers and fellow students that her mother went to a community college because she could not afford it.

For that same reason, she offered her scholarship back to the school administration to offer it to a more needy student who will be going to community college. Her video went viral and was shared on various platforms, among them Today USA.

Source: Legit Newspaper