Editor's note: In this piece, a social commentator and journalist, Lawal Sodiq Adewale, popularly known as Chocomilo, writes about the lingering controversy over the release of the hit song Oniduro Mi by Yinka Alaseyori and the attendant criticism of the song by a popular gospel artiste, Tope Alabi.

On Sunday, June 13, I watched a video where popular gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, who was invited to lead hundreds of worshippers in deep praise and worship heavily criticised both the calling of another artiste and her hit song titled 'Oniduro Mi'.

According to Tope Alabi, the holy spirit did not approve of the song, the spirit cautioned her when she wanted to sing the song and finally declared that God is more than an ADVOCATE. These are the arguments Tope Alabi pushed forward.

There is no wrong in faulting a literary or artistic work because it tends to positively reshape the work but the nature and style of criticism matter most. When nature is toxic and the style of criticism is harsh, both the critic and the arguments lose value.

I watched the video and concluded that the greatest sickness of the soul is 'envy and hate' in the combo. It has no level or cure and I wonder why the same holy spirit who ordered her not to sing the 'hit song' abandoned Tope Alabi in managing her excesses.

The hit song was not approved by the spirit. The story of Tope Alabi is no different from tales of many spiritual leaders who commit several levels of atrocities and tell the world that they are under the influence of the spirit.

Is the holy spirit one? Is the spirit the one causing confusion by giving different directives? I strongly disagree that the spirit that asked Alaseyori to sing Oniduro is different from the one that cautioned Tope Alabi.

I cannot count how religious leaders including artists have duped, lied and confused their followers in the name of the holy spirit. It is an understatement to say that no business in Nigeria thrives better than the business of the holy spirit.

Tope Alabi is not only driven by hate, envy but she is also covered with pride and bringing the holy spirit into this matter is nothing but an insult to the sensibilities of all Christians.

Was the holy spirit on sabbatical leave the day Tope Alabi shouted 'Olorun Ajanaku' during vigil? Was the holy spirit on sabbatical leave the day Tope Alabi sang 'Oti Jesu n Pami o Jare'? Where was the holy spirit when Tope Alabi danced "Gbebodi e"?

Did the holy spirit also approve her songs where she adored Yahoo boys and asked them to glorify God in fraud? Then what is the interest of Tope Alabi's holy spirit in 'Oniduro Mi'?

Tope Alabi is an artist who has enjoyed much grace and thrived successfully in the gospel business for years. She has consistently survived the storms, grew in flaws and escaped traps that consumed many artists for decades.

Despite all, Tope Alabi feels she's now empty or believes that God has forsaken her and allowed the spirit of hate, envy and pride to triumph over her life. I feel so sad when I see people who have enjoyed much grace and better opportunities trying all possible best to ridicule the little efforts of the growing one.

There are many 'Tope Alabis' in this world who are hell-bent on ridiculing the genuine efforts of starters because they want to remain relevant for life. These 'Tope Alabis' are in schools, churches, mosques, offices and communities.

They ignore God's blessings in their lives and feel threatened by the growth of others. They do not judge their growth by their pasts and situation but measure their progress with other new strides.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

All they do as people is to envy, hate and act arrogantly. That senior who's afraid of your growth at work is your 'Tope Alabis'. That neighbour who has five luxury cars but s(he) is sad about your newly bought Nissan/sunny is your 'Tope Alabi's.'

The only way not to have 'Tope Alabis' in your life is if you do not want to grow. They are everywhere, you will meet them at a particular stage in your life. Just like the title of this piece, at a particular stage in life, we all are destined to meet one 'Tope Alabis' who will rise up to ridicule our efforts but in return meet disappointments and be a catalyst of blessings and grace. May we all be guided and directed by the true spirit.

