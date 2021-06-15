Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has once again proven that he is the man of the people and darling of Nigerian youths

The governor, who is celebrated by many that are pleased with his leadership style, has evacuated beggars from the streets to Akinyele Resettlement Centre in the state

Photos of the street beggars moving their belongings and ready to be resettled were shared on social media

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has evacuated beggars from the the streets to Akinyele Resettlement Centre in the state.

The disclosure was made by @oyoaffairs on Instagram, which shared photos of the moment on the social media platform.

Beggars were taken off the streets of Oyo and resettled in a centre. Photo credit: @oyoaffairs

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the beggars could be seen packing their belongings and getting set to have a new lease of life.

Many buses and security vehicles that would convey the beggars to their new site were also on ground.

It should be noted that in recent times, Governor Makinde has been the darling of many Nigerians who commend the governor for exemplary leadership.

Social media users share their thoughts

@princed003 said:

"They should be relocated to the North. Elrufai and Ganduje relocated almajiris to their state of origin. Why are we pampering these people who could be threat to us tomorrow. Send them back to the north. @seyi_amakinde."

@chibabe001 commented:

"Na wa."

Governor Seyi Makinde sends message to President Muhammadu Buhari

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In other news, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appealed to the federal government to reverse the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria.

Makinde, who is the southwest leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the appeal in a statement via Instagram on Saturday, June 5.

The politician, who said leaders should not go beyond emotional reactions to issues, argued that the social media platform had immense benefits for the country.

He warned that the ban will affect the country's international ratings socially and economically.

Source: Legit