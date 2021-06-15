The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has distanced itself from those allegedly soliciting funds for Prophet TB Joshua's burial

SCOAN described those involved as fraudsters and urged members of the public against giving money to them

The church noted that it has its own way of reaching to the public and its partners, reiterating that it never sent anyone to request funds for the planned burial

Ikotun, Lagos - The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has urged Nigerians to beware of some fraudulent individuals seeking funds for the laying to rest service of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 15, the church said it did not send anyone to solicit funds for the burial.

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has distanced itself from those allegedly soliciting funds for Prophet TB Joshua's burial, describing them as fraudsters. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

The statement read:

"Viewers, it has come to our notice that some fraudulent individuals are going around requesting for funds in the name of The SCOAN and Emmanuel TV for the laying to rest service of Prophet TB Joshua.

"Such people are fraudsters. Don’t let anyone deceive you. God has a way of speaking to the hearts of His people for our needs. We never send anyone and can never send anyone. We have a way of reaching you, our partners, through Emmanuel TV - which is our mouthpiece. Emmanuel - God With Us (Matthew 1:23)."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the SCOAN released a statement concerning the funeral of its late founder popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua.

The statement indicated that the late prophet will be buried within the precincts of the church and also made it clear that the death of Prophet Joshua does not mean the end of his ministry.

It was stressed that the church will move on despite the founder's death.

TB Joshua may be buried on Friday, July 9

Meanwhile, a family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the remains of the late cleric may be buried on Friday, July 9, in the church premises.

According to the source, the date was fixed after the immediate and extended members of the family of TB Joshua met on Friday, June 12.

The decision is contrary to the expectation of the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, who wanted the late prophet in the town, where he hails from.

CAN breaks silence on TB Joshua's death

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 8, broke its silence on the death of the prophet and sent condolences to his family and the SCOAN congregation.

The Christian body's sympathy message came three days after the demise of the Ondo-born prophet.

Before then, many Nigerians had wondered why CAN has been silent on the death of Joshua, despite his massive followership and influence in Nigeria's Christian community.

