- Rumours that the Christian community in Nigeria do not speak in one voice may have been quashed

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have been bashed by some Nigerians for not speaking on the death of Prophet TB Joshua

- Three days after, CAN have now sent a condolence message to the wife of the deceased and his congregation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 8 broke its silence and expressed condolences to the family of Prophet TB Joshua and the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) congregation.

The Christian body's sympathy message came three days after the demise of the Ondo-born prophet who died on Sunday, June 6.

Before now, many Nigerians had wondered why CAN has been silent on the death of Joshua, despite his massive followership and influence in Nigeria's Christian community.

Prophet TB Joshua died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

A letter signed by the president of CAN, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, and addressed to the wife of the deceased commiserated with the Joshua family and the SCOAN congregation.

Part of the letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“On behalf of all members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we commiserate with you, and the entire family on this loss. It is our prayer that the Almighty God grant Prophet TB Joshua an eternal rest in his creator, and may God’s perpetual light continue to shine on his path (Amen).”

CAN's letter was released a day after the senior pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church Intl, Benin, Pastor P. I.A Obaseki spoke on the silence of Christian bodies concerning the demise of Prophet Joshua.

Pastor Obaseki had on Monday, June 7 revealed why CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) refused to send their condolence messages to the family of late T. B. Joshua.

According to the Benin-based senior pastor, both organisations failed to express any sympathy towards the demise of the prophet because they didn’t believe in his style of ministry.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Joshua family and members of SCOAN on the death of their son, and founder.

Governor Okowa's condolence message was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika.

Okowa said that the renowned cleric's demise was shocking, and described it as a huge loss to the Christian community in Nigeria and across the world.

Source: Legit