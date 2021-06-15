Isabella Jane Cruise's biography: who is Nicole Kidman’s daughter?

Isabella Jane Cruise is one of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's kids. The couple adopted her at birth. How much do you know about her?

Isabella Jane Cruise is pretty private. She has kept herself away from the prying eyes of the media. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Isabella Jane Cruise

: Isabella Jane Cruise Date of birth : December 22nd, 1992

: December 22nd, 1992 Age : 28 years (As of 2021)

: 28 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Female

: Female Profession : Hairstylist

: Hairstylist Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Isabella Cruise's biography

Isabella was adopted by Tom Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman. The couple knew her biological mother because she was part of a multinational network called Chruch Scientology, which they were part of. Isabella's birth mother could not take care of her because of financial constraints.

How old is Isabella Jane Cruise?

Tom Cruise's daughter was born on December 22nd, 1992. She is currently 28 years, but she will be turning 29 years on December 2021.

Educational background

Bella was homeschooled. She took a 12-month diploma in professional hairdressing at Sassoon Academy. Upon completion, she joined the prestigious Delamar Academy of Make-up & Hair at Ealing Studios, located in London.

Career

Bella worked for Nicole's clothing line for a while in 2016 and worked as a Hollywood hairstylist. After completing hairstylist training, she began her hairstyling business. She also launched a clothing line and named it BKC - Bella Kidman Cruise.

Isabella's relationship with her adoptive parents

Bella Kidman Cruise brought a ray of hope to Kidman and Cruise. At the time of her adoption, they were going through difficulties and psychological trauma because of Nicole's miscarriage due to ectopic pregnancy. Nicole Kidman and Tom cruise's kids are Bella and Connor Antony. Both were adopted.

When Bella was nine years old, Tom and Nicole divorced. She was left devastated, and she developed a strained relationship with her mother and even stopped referring to her as "mum".

Nicole married Keith Urban and gave birth to two daughters. Nicole Kidman's children with Keith are Faith Margaret Urban and Sunday Rose Urban.

Kidman later reunited with Isabella in London. They lived together for a while. Tom married his third wife, Katie Holmes, and they gave birth to a daughter called Suri.

Isabella Jane Cruise's marriage

Bella is a married woman. She married IT consultant Max Parker on September 18th, 2015. They tied the knot in a secret Scientology ceremony held at Dorchester Hostel in London.

The attendees were their close friends only. Both their parents and siblings did not attend the ceremony.

Before her marriage, she dated Eddie Frencher. Eddie is a musician and a notable member of an Indie music group. Their relationship ended in 2013 due to the long distance following Jane's move to study in London.

Where is Isabella Jane Cruise now?

Tom Cruise's daughter and her husband live in a semi-detached house in Croydon, London, in the United Kingdom. She has decided to live a low-key life away from the spotlight. .

Isabella Jane Cruise is among Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children. The couple adopted her in 1992 and raised her. Even though they are now divorced, she still enjoys an excellent relationship with both of them and their biological children.

