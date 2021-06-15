Miyetti Allah has reacted to reports that it issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Delta state over its laws on open grazing

According to its secretary-general, Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, such a statement is only meant to create mischief

Baba-Ngelzerma, however, distanced its members from the purported statement credited to the association

Delta state - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has denied issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to Delta state over reversing its laws on open grazing, Channels TV reports.

This followed reports that an unknown group claiming to be affiliated with the Fulani heritage threatened to attack the capital of Delta over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s support for the ban on open grazing in the southern parts of the country.

Miyetti Allah has distanced itself from a statement in which a 72-hour ultimatum was issued to Delta state. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, the secretary-general of MACBAN denied the ultimatum, saying such a statement by faceless individuals is only meant to create mischief.

According to him, the association is responsible and will never do anything to jeopardise the peace of the country.

Clark warns Fulani Jihadists, MACBAN

In another report by New Telegraph, Chief Edwin Clark on Monday, June 14, warned the self-styled Fulani jihadist group and MACBAN to drop their planned attack on Delta state.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said any attempt to invade the state will provoke unimaginable repercussions on the entire country.

In reaction to the 72-hour ultimatum purportedly issued by the groups, Clark expressed disappointment that Fulanis continue to lay false claims to lands across Nigeria.

Threat to Delta state

Earlier, a threat in an unsigned letter titled - Fulani jihadist warning: An open message to Delta state - was issued.

The letter which was pasted in some parts of the state on Sunday, June 13, warned that there would be attacks in Asaba and Agbor in Delta state if the governor fails to heed their demands within 72 hours.

The group, in the letter, urged the governor to avoid the severe consequences that would follow if support for the ban is not reversed.

Resolution on open grazing is not binding on Fulanis

Amid the raging controversy on the ban on open grazing, the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah, has described the 17 governors of the southern states as jokers.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, stated this on Monday, June 7.

This was in response to the proposed ban on open grazing in the region.

