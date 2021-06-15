Popular Nigerian comedian Arole has taken to social media to announce and celebrate his father on the occasion of his 81st birthday

The funnyman dedicated a post to his old man and revealed that he used to be a boxer and a sailor

The celebrant who is a herbal practitioner had the comedian at 50 as Arole revealed that he is 31 years old

Comedian Arole celebrates father at 81 Photo credit: @officialarole

Source: Instagram

Arole's father wears many hats

The comedian in his post revealed that his father who hails from Ikare Akoko in Ondo state used to be a Nigerian boxer and also worked on seas as a sailor.

Arole's father from the Bayegun clan is a chief and currently a herbal practitioner.

The comedian who is 31, further revealed that he is his father's Isaac because he was born when his father was 50 years old.

He finally called on people to wish his father a happy birthday on his behalf.

The comedian wrote:

"My Dad is 81years. He's from Ikare Akoko. He was an Ex Nigerian Boxer. He's a retired Sailor. He's an Herbal Practioner. He's also a Chief. He's from the Bayegun Clan. I am 31years. Apparently I am my Father's Isaac. Today is his birthday. Help me wish him happy birthday Ooooooo..."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Arole's father

The comedian's comment section was filled with congratulatory messages and prayers from well-wishers.

Read some of the comment gathered below:

Source: Legit