Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to celebrate Ibidunni Ighodalo a year after her death

In an emotional post, the filmstar remembered the late wife of Pastor Ighodalo and how she had reached out during her (Tonto) trying times

The former beauty queen died at the age of 39 in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, in Port Harcourt

One year after the sudden and tragic death of Ibidunni Ighodalo - wife of popular preacher, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo - Tonto Dikeh remembers her.

The former Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to pen down a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of her passing.

The actress remembered the late Ibidunni in a post. Photo credit: Tonto Dikeh, Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo

In the emotional post, Tonto revealed that she never knew the former beauty queen until her death. Due to how she was celebrated, she decided to check out her Instagram page and discovered she had tried to reach out during Tonto's trying times.

In her words:

"I only knew you at/in your death, I wondered why everyone seemed so sad n mourned you publicly. My first thought who is she, I did the girly thing..slide into your page, watched your beautiful life. Took a stroll to your dm and I fell in love with you immediately You tried to reach out as a support and pillar in my trying times. You were 1 of the only people who tried to help me and you didn't even know me. In your honor last year I gave 7 women IVF treatment to celebrate you in private. I am grateful for the love you wanted to give me. Keep resting in peace ma'am."

Not moving on

In May - despite it not being up to a year of her demise - her husband already had to answer questions on when he would get a replacement.

During an interview on Real Talk with Kike, the preacher was asked when he would be having another woman in his life.

According to the presenter, many Nigerians were looking forward to it. To that, Pastor Ituah made it clear that getting involved with another woman was not in any of his plans for the foreseeable future.

Source: Legit