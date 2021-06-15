The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has called for unity and peace among all ethnic groups in Nigeria

Oba Adetunji made the call in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Monday, June 14, after meeting with prominent monarchs from the north

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was among the monarchs hosted by Olubadan, said that the relationship between Kano and Ibadan has been very long since time immemorial

Ibadan, Oyo state - Apparently disturbed by the level of attacks on residents and settlers in Oyo state, especially in Ibadan, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has hosted the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, to address the lingering issue.

The Nation reports that the monarch said the safety of the residents and the settlers is very important to him.

Legit.ng gathered that Ado Bayero and Etsu Nupe discussed the protection of non-indigenes in their respective domains, adding that they deliberated on the need for royal fathers to drive the efforts of ensuring the safety of lives and property.

According to the newspaper, a palace source said the northern monarchs were in Ibadan for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation of residents of north’s extraction, who live in Oyo state.

The monarch reportedly spent three days for the fact-finding assessment during which they held talks with their subjects, particularly residents in Ibadan.

Oba Adetunji described the visit as fruitful, adding that it has deepened the relationship between traditional rulers across Niger.

Olubadan advocates peace, unity among ethnic groups

Speaking through his director of media and public affairs, Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan said the two traditional rulers realised that average Nigerians have no problem with one another.

He said:

“During their visit, the two traditional rulers realised that average Nigerians have no problem with one another. They saw that their indigenes are happy here and that they are living in peace in their communities. In the end, they concluded that the crises are mainly being promoted by the political elite who benefit from it. They concluded that politicians are those highlighting differences of citizens to promote division in the country.

“The Emir of Kano was particularly happy as he recalled the days when his father used to bring him to Ibadan during the time he served as the chancellor of the University of Ibadan for 21 years. He said the relationship between Kano and Ibadan is very long."

According to the Olubadan, other royal fathers of Yoruba land joined him to host his northern colleagues.

