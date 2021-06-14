Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 10-year-old Ferdinand Maumo recently slugged it out in a game of chess and got many people talking on social media

The governor posted cute photos of himself and the chess prodigy on his Facebook page and noted that the game ended in a stalemate

He admitted that Ferdinand gave him a tough time, adding that the young boy has a bright future ahead of him

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state warmed the hearts of many after engaging 10-year-old chess prodigy Ferdinand Maumo in a friendly game.

The governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself and Ferdinand as they slugged it out in the game of chess on Sunday, June 13.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the game of chess ended in a stalemate. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng notes that Governor Sanwo-Olu said he accepted the challenge from Ferdinand on Children's Day.

He said the game ended in a stalemate as Ferdinand did not make it easy for him.

In his words:

"On Children's Day, I accepted a challenge from 10 years old Chess prodigy, Ferdinand Maumo. Today, we decided to sit down and duel it out. Even if I do say so myself, I’m a pretty decent Chess player but after an intense encounter, Ferdinand proved a hard nut to crack and we reached a stalemate."

Ferdinand's story inspires the governor

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Ferdinand’s story is "not just about his dexterity as a chess master but that of the resilience of the human spirit to thrive against all odds".

He said:

"Ferdinand is a young autistic boy who has found the strength to rise above his challenges."

According to the governor, his government is working very hard to support every child with special needs.

He concluded:

"I am inspired by Ferdinand. I strongly believe his mastery of the game of chess will continue to be a catalyst for greater success ahead of him."

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu f Lagos state finally met with the young chess champion Ferdinand from Makoko community.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on new Media Jubril A. Gawat, the chief servant of the state rocked a Boys' Brigade uniform and was flanked by aides as he interacted with the bright lad.

The governor said something to which the boy responded that got those present laughing in a heartwarming video.

