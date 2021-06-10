- DJ Cuppy in a recent Q & A session on Instagram had some interesting things to share with her fans

- The billionaire daughter talked about her relationship status and dating someone much younger than her in 2020

- When asked about how to get a flat tummy, Cuppy said she has never had one for herself since she was aged 18

Relationship status is clearly not an out of bound topic for DJ Cuppy whenever she decides to treat her fans and followers on Instagram to a question and answer session.

In a recent session, the billionaire daughter fielded questions from curious internet users and she had an interesting response when one follower asked if she could date a guy much younger than she is.

DJ Cuppy says she once dated a 23-year-old.

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old celebrity DJ gleefully used the opportunity to disclose that she dated a 23-year-old guy in 2020.

According to Cuppy, the relationship was magical. The Gelato crooner also accompanied her response with a picture showing her and the ex-lover kissing each other.

Another follower asked the DJ if she is currently in a relationship and she made it clear that she is single at the moment.

Cuppy also had a short pep talk for a follower who asked her about getting a flat tummy.

The music star said she also hasn’t had a flat tummy since she was aged 18. She, however, urged the follower to embrace self-love.

See screenshots below:

DJ Cuppy opens up about relationship status in Q and A session.

Source: Instagram

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Cuppy opened up about what her dating life is like in a post shared on social media.

According to the celebrity disk jockey, she rarely has time for unserious relationships as she is too busy building her brand.

In her words:

"Honestly, I’m still single and dating at 28 is like, “are we doing this for real or not? Because I've got things to do and an empire to build.”

