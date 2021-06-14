A South African man has shown some love to the woman who raised him, gifting his mom with a brand new home

Although not much info is given about the location of the home, it's clear the lush garden and beautiful brickwork would make any mom feel grateful

Many social media users were certainly inspired by the giving son and took to the comments section to commend his efforts

A local man has done what any child with sufficient means would do, purchasing a brand new home for his much deserving mama.

One man has blessed his deserving mom. Image: @DlalaChampion

Source: UGC

The touching post

Probably knowing a life of hardship, the man definitely felt it necessary to thank his mom for getting the family through all the tough times. @DlalaChampion headed online to share the touching post.

The young man does not give away much information, only sharing one very moving snap of the new house. In the image, the spanking new brick house lays comfortably between a few lush trees and plentiful green grass.

He said:

"I built my mother a house, yes I did that."

Social media reactions

Many social media users congratulated the thoughtful son for taking such good care of his mom. Others hoped to one day give their moms the same reward for all their efforts. Check out some of the comments below:

@thandomasanabo said:

"Wooow.... So beautiful. Congratulations "

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Congratulations bro, keep that smile on her face."

@Remza80287207 said:

"She is lucky, my mother never got a chance to enjoy my hard work."

@TshoCa said:

"I wish I could tweet this also."

@mandla20 said:

"You have done well bro. This is what dreams are made of."

Another son rewarded his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man has brought a big smile to his mother's face after she complained about the issue she was having with paying rent.

In a post, the young man posed with his mom in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her.

While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.

Source: Legit.ng