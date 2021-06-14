An Islamic organisation is not happy that some Nigerians decided to protest against President Buhari's administration

Describing the protesters as ingrates, MURIC said the southwest ought to be thanking Buhari for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day

Ishaq Akintola, leader of the group, lambasted Governor Makinde for participating in the demonstrations, saying he needs to tender an apology

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The southwest region has been strongly criticised by Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for joining the June 12 protests against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo also received some lashing for joining the protesters in his state.

Governor Seyi Makinde addressing the protesters in Ibadan. Photo credit: Olufemi Akindele Lawson

Source: Facebook

Nigerians in the southern part of the country, particularly the southwest, marked the 2021 Democracy Day with protests. Security operatives were however ready for the protesters and wasted no time dispersing them.

In a statement sighted by Legt.ng on Monday, June 14, the group described the protesters as certificated ingrates, rebellious subjects and articulated enemies of peace. The statement was signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola ,

Akintola said the people of the southwest should show be grateful to Buhari who proclaimed June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Governor Makinde ought to apologise

MURIC condemned Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state for joining the protesters who marched on the streets of Ibadan chanting ‘Buhari Must Go’, PM News reports

The Muslim group said it was a shameful act for a governor to partake in such an undemocratic process.

The statement partly read:

"Seyi Makinde is an ingrate nulli secundus. He should apologise to Nigerians for his immature behaviour."

Ignore the ingrates

MURIC has advised President Buhari not to pay any attention to the people who are ungrateful to him.

Akintola urged the president to continue his good works without expecting gratitude from some Nigerians.

Why Policemen fired tear gas

What could have turned into a violent rally in Lagos on Saturday, June 12, was contained by the police command in the state.

Officers of the force were fast to make good use of tear gas which ended up dispersing hoodlums trying to hijack the demonstration.

Explaining why tear gas was used on the protesters, the Lagos state government said while the activists only wanted a peaceful demonstration, the miscreants around attempted to turn the entire affair into chaos.

Officers of the police force were commended for their swift response to the activities of hoodlums who tried to hijack exercise.

Source: Legit