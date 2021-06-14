Odigie-Oyegun has asked the President Buhari-led APC government to give Nigerians the change they promised

The APC, while campaigning during the 2015 elections promised Nigerians change, six years after, the people are yet to feel any improvement

The former Edo governor said Nigerians have desired change for so long, and as a “progressive” government, it is only proper for the APC to give the people what they need

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked by a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to address the current agitations and social unrest rocking Nigeria.

Odigie-Oyegun noted that it has been six years since the Buhari-led APC government took over power and Nigerians are yet to see the "promised change", Daily Trust reports.

Oyegun said the APC should be responsive to the desires of Nigerians. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

While campaigning for the number one seat in the country in 2015 and 2019, Buhari's promises were centred on improving the economy, security and fighting corruption.

The former Edo governor advised the president and the ruling party to explore democratic means of addressing the separatist agitations in the country instead of deploying the military.

He gave the advice during the public presentation of a book titled ‘APC’s Litmus Tests: Nigerian Democracy and Politics of Change’, at the weekend in Abuja.

Address security challenges

Odigie-Oyegun expressed his dissatisfaction with the current security challenges threatening the peace of the nation.

According to him, the earlier it is addressed, the earlier its shows that the APC is responsive to the need of the people it was elected to serve, The Sun reports.

The APC chieftain noted that things are getting worse and the people are suffering.

He stated:

"Things are bad, there is no question. People are angry, there is no question. People are hungry, there is no question.”

Buhari exploited June 12

Following former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s failure to recognise June 12, Chief Frank Kokori, an elder statesman is of the opinion that President Buhari exploited the day.

Unlike his predecessors, Buhari declared June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, and this fetched him applause from MKO Abiola's family and others.

According to Kokori, the president used the move to score a cheap political point as he forgot about the date and all the promises he made to the Abiola family. He noted that after all the promises Buhari made, he did not remember any of them.

