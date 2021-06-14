There are indications that the federal government is reportedly planning to put the wives and running mate of late MKO Abiola on a pension plan

A government source stated that the idea will likely be proposed to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill

Kola, the son of MKO Abiola has also expressed dissatisfaction over the democracy being practiced today in Nigeria

Abuja - A report by The Nation indicates that wives of the self-acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola are likely to be put on pension by the federal government.

According to the report, a highly-placed government source during the weekend said Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe also stands to benefit from the plan.

It was gathered that the idea will be presented to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill for passage.

Kola Abiola says this isn’t democracy his dad died for

The current set of Nigerian leaders have been knocked over the state of the country and the democracy being practiced today.

Kola, one of the children of MKO Abiola made this known on Saturday, June 12, maintained that this wasn't what his late father and several Nigerians died for, The Punch reports

The son of the acclaimed winner speaking at the Tribe Naija, 2021 Democracy Day Fireside chat, held in Abuja said he was not impressed with the current democracy, adding that it is not what people put their lives on the line for.

We're not happy with FG, says Abiola's family

Meanwhile, members of MKO Abiola's family have said that they feel abandoned by the federal government.

The spokesman of the family, Rahaman Abiola, who made this position on Saturday, June 12, in Ogun state said the government has failed to keep its promises made some years ago.

Speaking at Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state on Saturday, Abiola claimed that so far, the family is yet to gain anything from the leadership.

