US rapper Kanye West has had a lot of romantic relationships but the most notable was his high profile marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Legit.ng took a look at Kanye's relationship over the years and who he's dating now.

Kanye West is off the market once again since he is getting divorced from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Some fans thought that they'd be together forever but now he's moving on with his life and getting into a new relationship.

Legit.ng takes a look at Kanye West's relationship history and what he's up to now.

1. Amber Rose

Amber Rose, a model, was one of West's most well-known romances. During their relationship, which lasted from 2008 to 2010, the two made headlines on a regular basis, but it is their acrimonious breakup that is remembered.

In a 2012 interview with Star magazine, Rose said that their relationship ended because of the rapper's interest in Kardashian, labelling her a "homewrecker," according to Page Six.

2. Selita Ebanks

Even though Amber Rose thinks that Kim is the reason for her split from Kanye, that might not be true. Kanye briefly dated supermodel Selita Ebanks before getting with Kim. They dated in 2010, their relationship didn't last very long though.

3. Kim Kardashian

West's marriage to Kim Kardashian, who is most known for starring in the long-running but now ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was easily his most renowned relationship. They made their relationship public in 2012, just before the birth of their first child, North.

In 2013, the two got engaged and married the following year. They've had three more children since then.

4. Irina Shayk

West's courting of Shayk is still a mystery, although the rapper spent time with the model on his 44th birthday. The two were observed going around with a group and alone on the grounds of a premium boutique hotel according to Fox News.

Kim Kardashian is not worried about Kanye West's new relationship

Legit.ng previously reported that Kim Kardashian is said not to be fazed by Kanye’s Russian model bae. Kim has apparently known about her ex-husband’s new relationship for some time now and claims it doesn't bother her.

Kanye is said to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk, just months after Kim filed for divorce. A source told E! News that Kanye and Irina had gone on a trip to France together and fell for one another instantly.

It was reported that a source close to Kim had come forward and stated that Kim knew of Kanye’s new relationship for some time and that it apparently isn't of any concern.

