Israel - A report by BBC indicates that the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, was on Sunday, June 13, ousted by the country's parliament.

Netanyahu's removal is coming after the legislative assembly voted in a new coalition government putting an end to his 12-year hold on power.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as the prime minister of Israel. Photo credit: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Reuters also confirming the development noted that Naftali Bennett, the head of an ultranationalist party has been sworn in as the nation's prime minister.

The 71-year-old who was one of Israel's longest-serving leaders came into power after serving the five terms from 1996 to 1999. He then again from 2009.

It was gathered that Netanyahu failed to win enough support to form a new coalition government after four elections in over two years.

His repeated failure to clinch victory has been attributed to his ongoing corruption trial, which he has denied.

