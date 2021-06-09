Governor Hope Uzodimma Visits Family Of Late Ahmed Gulak

- Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has paid a condolence visit to the family of prominent APC chieftain, Ahmed Gulak

- Gulak, a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan was murdered on Sunday morning, May 30, in Imo state

- Uzodinma eulogised the slain ex-presidential aide for being on the side of truth and unity at all times

Imo - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state on Wednesday, June 8, visited the family of late Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

In a statement by the Imo state government sent to Legit.ng, Uzodimma eulogised the presidential aide for being on the side of truth and unity at all times.

The governor who was in the company of some friends and colleagues urged the family to be strong and united as always.

Dr. Mustapha Gulak, the first son of late politician and head of the family in his response, thanked Uzodimma for his presence in consolation to the family at this trying time.

Uzodimma gives update on Gulak's murder

Earlier, Uzodimma said the Imo state government and the police were determined to ensure that the investigation into Gulak’s murder is not jeopardised.

He said on Wednesday, June 2, that everything would be done to bring all those behind Gulak’s killing, whoever they are, to justice.

The Imo governor said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Oguike Nwachukwu, in response to comments made by former aviation minister, Femi-Fani Kayode, over the tragic incident.

IPOB not responsible for Gulak’s assassination

Meanwhile, the governor said the killing of Gulak, a former presidential aide, has a political undertone.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, May 31, Governor Uzodimma dismissed the claim of the Imo state police command that Gulak was killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

