Chris Evans' girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Christopher Robert Evans is a well-known American actor. He is probably most famous for his role as Captain America in Marvel films. Thanks to his popularity, his personal life has gained a lot of attention. Discussed below are more details about Chris Evans' girlfriend timeline, the people he has been involved with over the past years.

Chris Evans attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Is Chris Evans single right now? It is unclear whether the actor is currently dating anyone. That said, his previous dating history is extensive. Interestingly, the actor is said to have maintained a pleasant relationship with all his exes.

So who are Chris Evans' girlfriends? Here is a list of Chris Evans' partners.

Chris Evans' girlfriend timeline

Who has Chris Evans dated over the years? Have a look at Chris Evans' relationships and the list of women the famous actor has been involved with.

1. Lily James (2020)

Lily James attends the "Rare Beasts" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

In July 2020, Evans was said to be romantically involved with the actor Lily James after they were seen together in London. However, few details about their relationship have been heard since they were last spotted together.

Rumour has it that the two are just friends, and details about them are still unknown.

2. Jenny Slate (2015-2018)

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans arrive at the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures at Pacific Theaters at the Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Chris and Jenny first set eyes on each other on the set of Gifted in 2015, and before the end of 2016, the two reportedly started dating.

In February 2017, the couple put their relationship on pause, getting back together in November of the same year. However, it did not last long, and the two broke up for real this time in March 2018.

3. Lily Collins (2015)

Lily Collins performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Chris met the famous actor Lily Collins at an Oscars after-party in 2015. They went out for dinner several times, but it was never clear if they were dating.

4. Sandra Bullock (2012)

Sandra Bullock poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Sandra and Chris first met at the Vanity Fair 2012 Oscar Party, and it was just after a few months that Evans confessed to having a crush on Bullock ever since he was a young boy.

In 2014, rumour had it that the two had already started showing signs of dating. However, it's not clear enough if the two dated, although Bullock teased about them being married and later divorcing.

5. Ashley Greene (2011)

Ashley Greene attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

After breaking up with Joe Jonas, the Twilight star was seen dancing at a club with Evans. That said, the relationship seemed to be more of a fling, at least for Ashley.

Just a week before hanging out with Chris, Greene was spending quality time with Jared Followill, the bassist of Kings of Leon.

6. Dianna Argon (2011)

Dianna Agron attends the Marc Jacobs show as a part of Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week in New York City. Photo : Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

Source: Getty Images

In 2011, there was a rumour about Chris' involvement with the Glee actor Dianna Agron. The two were spotted together at the Pre-Oscars party.

However, they claimed to be casually dating. Chris Evans' brother, Scott Evans, is a huge fan of Dianna and has notably claimed he likes her.

7. Minka Kelly (2007, 2012-2013)

Minka Kelly attends The Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Chris Evans and his colleague Minka Kelly began dating in 2007.

Although the two consequently separated in that same year, they reconciled in September 2012, but unluckily split up again in October 2013.

Kelly and Evans shocked their fans after reconciling once again in 2015. These claims were made after they were spotted together on a weekend. Details about whether they broke up or not are still discrete.

8. Jessica Biel (2001-2006)

Jessica Biel attends the photocall for Facebook Watch at The Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Chris Evans' relationship with Jessica Biel is not only his first major involvement he has announced publicly but also the longest relationship he has ever been in.

They started dating in 2001, and the two made several red carpet appearances together. In October 2005, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jessica talked about high chances of them getting married.

She projected claims of having commitment discussions with her fiancé and also possibilities of having children. Things seemed to be going on well with the two until 2006, when reports about their separation went viral.

The actor has also had short-term relationship with celebrities like Kate Bosworth, Gisele Bundchen, Emmy Rossum, Christina Ricci, Kristin Cavallari, and Amy Smart.

Who is Chris Evans dating now?

Does Chris Evans have a partner? Evans is currently single and not married. Since his last relationship with Lily James, he has not been involved with anyone officially.

Over the years, many women have been labelled as Chris Evans' girlfriend. That said, due to the private nature of the actor, not all of them have been proven to be such. These days, Evans' heart is taken by his dog Dodger.

