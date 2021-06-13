Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori has gone live on Instagram platform to sing her song Oniduro Mi

This is coming on the back of a public criticism of her song by popular gospel singer Tope Alabi as not having approval of the Holy Spirit

The lady who got emotional during the rendition warned her supporters to pray against monitoring spirits

The gospel singer whose song was criticized by Tope Alabi at a vigil on June 12 has done a rendition of the song again.

The singer identified as Adeyinka Alaseyori sang her criticized song Oniduro Mi on an Instagram live video on her verified page.

Adeyinka Alaseyori gives an emotional rendition of the song Oniduro Mi Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Her performance was so emotional and put many who monitored it in similar mood. Celebrities and fans showed solidarity as she sang.

The song title Oniduro Mi are Yoruba words that imply a guarantor when translated.

She has a word for her fans

Adeyinka during the Instagram live performance also had some advise to her fans and supporters.

According to Famousblogng, she told her supporters to pray against monitoring spirits.

Massive reactions have trailed her performance.

@moediva wrote:

"I honestly didn’t know her till now . and this is my new national anthem . Oniduro mi."

@beacon500 stated:

"There is no bad publicity, to her advantage."

@justfabrics01 said:

"Aunty rest .. Tope Alabi goofed... yes.. but we will not cancel her and you can never be bigger than her."

Tope Alabi criticized for doing legworks and Zanku dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had criticized gospel singer Tope Alabi over her 'worldly' dance steps.

This is as Alabi was captured in an emerging short video doing the popular zanku and ‘gbe body e’ moves as she added a bit of ‘galala’ and other steps that are popular amongst youths.

The video apparently left a bitter taste in the mouths of some people and they took to social media to criticize her.

One Adeniji Aderogba Oluwasayo on Facebook shared the video and wrote:

“This is Evangelist Tope Alabi oo.. What is this world turns to for God sake. The Tope Alabi I knew 10 years ago is totally different from this one. Hmmmm Ogun Esu gbe 'bon o!”

Source: Legit