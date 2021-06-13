President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths that the federal government has no more job vacancies

Buhari, who made this known on Friday, June 11, during an interview, said if the country is not secured there won't be foreign investment

The president also reiterated his government's commitment to providing solutions to improving the living conditions of Nigerians

Abuja - The federal government has no more job vacancies and if Nigerian youths continue to promote insecurity, there will be none from foreign investment as well.

This statement was made by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari during an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday, June 11.

According to the Nigerian leader, the number one thing is security and if Nigeria is not secured people will not invest, The Punch added.

Buhari said:

“So I asked them to go to their states. Let them speak to their Governors, their political leaders, traditional rulers, and very importantly, let them speak to the youths that the Federal Government says there is no more vacancy, virtually every department is filled."

Buhari reels out his achievements

Earlier, Buhari addressed the nation on Saturday, June 12, which has been designated as Democracy Day.

In a live broadcast monitored by Legit.ng, the president said that his administration would continue to provide job employment for the teeming unemployed youths despite the effect of COVID-19.

He said that Nigeria's democracy would always be going through improvement processes in the desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation-state to be reckoned with globally.

President Buhari vows to pull 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty

Meanwhile, the president noted that his vision to pull poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action, adding that it can be seen in the National Social Investment Programme.

He added that he has recently approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Plan that augments existing plans to further reduce poverty in Nigeria.

