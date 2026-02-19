Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu has called up fresh faces in his 25-player squad for Cameroon friendlies

Several Europe and North America-based players return to the WAFCON champions squad, alongside two first-time call-ups

The Cameroon friendlies form part of Nigeria’s build-up to WAFCON 2026, with World Cup qualification at stake

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has unveiled a 25-player squad for Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly matches against Cameroon, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The list, released by the Nigeria Football Federation, blends experienced stars with returning and debuting players, signaling a clear intention to test depth and sharpen competition ahead of the continental showpiece.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has named a 25-player squad for Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly matches against Cameroon. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, captain Rasheedat Ajibade leads the Super Falcons squad, alongside first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and attacking options Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

The two matches against Cameroon will be played in Yaounde, with the first friendly scheduled for Saturday, February 28, and the second on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

According to the NFF, the double-header will allow the technical crew to assess the team’s tactical balance and attacking combinations against familiar African opposition as they prepare to defend the tournament in Morocco.

Madugu has retained several regulars who formed the backbone of recent Super Falcons squads.

Defenders Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie and Ashley Plumptre all kept their places, while midfield mainstays Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini were also included.

Returnees and new faces in Super Falcons squad

The Nigerian squad also features the return of Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, who plies her trade in Canada, and Gift Monday, now based in the United States.

The Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses will clash in the Cameroonian capital on Saturday, 28th February, and then again on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Both players were absent from Nigeria’s last major international outing, and their reintroduction is expected to increase competition in midfield and attack.

Goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, who plays in England, earned her first-ever call-up, marking a significant personal milestone.

Defender Chidinma Okeke, currently playing in Mexico, also makes a return to the national team setup, while midfielder Precious Christopher, based in Tanzania, has been handed her maiden invitation.

Full Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Nnadozie Chiamaka, Erhabor Comfort, Mgbechi Anderline, Oloko Fatima

Defenders: Ohale Osinachi, Alozie Michelle, Demehin Oluwatosin, Plumptre Ashleigh, Oladipo Shukurat, Ogbonna Glory, Isah Sikiratu, Okeke Chidinma, Ucheibe Christy

Midfielders: Ayinde Halimatu, Okobi-Okeoghene Ngozi, Echegini Jennifer, Abiodun Deborah, Christopher Precious

Forwards: Ajibade Rasheedat, Monday Gift, Ihezuo Chinwendu, Okoronkwo Ijeoma, Babajide Omorinsola, Ijamilusi Folashade, Omewa Joy Ogochukwu

WAFCON and World Cup qualification in focus

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026. It will be the 13th edition of the tournament and a crucial gateway to the global stage.

The NFF via its official website, confirmed that all four semifinalists at the competition will secure automatic qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

That development has raised the stakes for the Super Falcons, who remain Africa’s most successful women’s national team with 10 continental titles.

Super Falcons protest lack of friendlies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Falcons players are reportedly considering staging a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation over accumulated unpaid allowances and lack of friendly games.

This is coming two weeks after the Super Eagles players boycotted their training during preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng