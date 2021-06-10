- An emerging video has captured the rare moment a luxurious McLaren whip worth N148 million appeared in a Kebbi state village

- The sleek car whose rider is still unknown dazzled villagers on the scene as it speeds on the untarred road

- Some Nigerians have wondered what such an exotic car would be doing in a village, others remarked that it may be the property of a politician's child

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A new video has recorded the sighting of an expensive ride in a local community in Nigeria.

The car said to be a McLaren 720S was spotted in an unidentified village in Kebbi state.

N148 million Mc Laren car seen in Kebbi state village Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the stunning Instagram video shared by @kingtundeednut, the white whip surprised villagers who were on scene as it speeds past them.

Nigerians react to the discovery

The car which costs N148 million generated massive buzz among Nigerians on Instagram.

Many tried to make out who owned it, others passed hilarious comments about it.

@symply_daami stated:

"Maybe person wey dey city don cashout.....come village to upgrade family life."

@mena_kay90 thought:

"One rich man chased a poor girl to the village to marry her..So that he will take her to the city and change her life.To God be the Glory."

@judescynthia remarked:

"He went to pepper his uncle that said he won’t make it."

@iamsholasauce_ commented:

"Nah one politician pikin buy am last week oh."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Expensive Tesla car spotted on Lagos road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photo had captured the moment an expensive Tesla car attempted to avoid a big pothole in Lagos.

A Twitter user, @Shutabug, stirred massive reactions online when he shared a photo of the electric car driving around a puddle-filled crater in Ketu, Lagos state.

Many tweeps said the driver was only applying wisdom so he does not spoil the car and have it sent to the US for repairs.

There were also people who said that the design of the vehicle is not suited for Nigerian roads.

Source: Legit