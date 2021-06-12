Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz is her biggest fan as well as her support system and he does not hesitate to let the world know

In a recent post on Instagram, he shared a beautiful photo of the mum of two in a gorgeous green dress

Fans dropped great complements for the actress as her husband gushed over her with beautiful words

Award-winning actress, Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz is proud of his wife and all that she is and he does not hold back when it comes to expressing himself.

In a post which he shared on Instagram, the movie producer shared gorgeous photos of his beautiful partner who donned a beautiful well embroidered flowy green dress.

Funke Akindele's hubby praises her on social media Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

JJC gushes over Funke

Taking to the caption, the music and movie producer gushed over the mother of his twin boys describing her in beautiful words.

The actress' husband who tagged her a hot woman praised her talents, screen prowress and also called her a classy woman.

He wrote:

"She’s talented. She’s Classy. She’s smooth. She got skills. She must be obeyed @funkejenifaakindele."

Check out the post below:

Funke thanks hubby

The actress took to the comment section to thank her man for the beautiful words, she wrote:

"Thanks le boo."

Fans of the filmmaker joined him in praising his beautiful wife, read some of the comments below:

Babarex0:

"Boss, add she is smooth @jjcskillz, lol. @funkejenifaakindele too smooth hellooooooo."

Greeny_128:

"Is the she’s got Skillz for me."

Olayemi_______:

"She is beautiful."

Iamhappyrichland:

"Yes oooo,she must be obeyed."

Folagade_banks:

"She is super gorgeous, and she got skillz."

Funke won JJC's heart with her food

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a video of her being excited at the prospects of the Nigerian fried rice she was about to cook.

She showed off all the various ingredients she had prepped for the meal and told fans she would show them her own style of preparing the popular dish.

A number of fans and celebrities took to the comment section to praise the actress including her husband, JJC Skillz.

According to him, the first time his wife came to his house to cook, he was sold. He also called her his chef for life.

