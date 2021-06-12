Turkey vs Italy has seen Roberto Mancini’s side open their Euro 2020 account with an emphatic victory over their opponents

It was fight to finish on Friday night in the opening encounter of the competition as Turkey could not contain the Italian attack in the second half

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne found the back of the net late on to complement Demiral’s own goal earlier

An emphatic display by the Italian national team saw the Azzurri cruise to a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening encounter of Euro 2020 on Friday night, June 11.

AS are reporting that there was no delight in the Turkish team as Roberto Mancini’s side were too strong and dominated the encounter from start to finish.

After a barren first half, Italy came out all guns blazing and scored three in the second 45 minutes.

Demiral put the ball into his own net before Immobile and Insigne scored two more to finish off a fine performance.

Turkey vs Italy ended 3-0 in favour of Roberto Mancini's side. Photo: Andrew Medichini

Source: Getty Images

With three points in their kitty, Italy go top of Group A, with Switzerland and Wales facing each other in matchday two of the competition, while Turkey languish in bottom place.

However, there were exciting moments in the game involving Italy and Turkey as it shows the intentions of the Giorgio Chiellini captained side.

In the 21st minute, Immobile struck one off Soyuncu, and there were calls for a handball, but the referee waved it on in the middle of the Italian cries for a penalty.

The opening goal of the encounter came in the 53rd minute when Berardi found some space down the right, before driving a cross into the box. It came straight off Demiral and ended up in his own net. An own goal and Italy lead.

It went from bad to worse for Turkey in the 66th minute when Spinazzola's shot was parried by Cakir and Immobile tucked home into the far corner from close range. 2-0 Italy.

Insigne wrapped up the game in style in the 79th minute with Turkey all over the shop at the back.

The Napoli striker was picked out on the inside left channel and curled his effort first time into the far corner. 3-0 and Italy are home and hosed. As that was how it ended.

