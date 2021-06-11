A southwest socio-cultural group has replied those planning a nationwide protest on Democracy Day Saturday, June 12

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) on Friday, June 11, cautioned individuals to stay away from the southwest region

Adesina Animashan, the national coordinator of the group said the region would never allow its peaceful coexistence be marred by protesters

Lagos - Individuals planning a nationwide protest on June 12 Democracy Day have been warned to stay away from the southwest region, The Nation reports.

The stern warning was issued by a socio-cultural group in the southwest, Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) via a statement in Lagos state on Friday, June 11.

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum has warned those planning a nationwide protest to stay away from the southwest. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

According to the national coordinator of the group, Chief Adesina Animashan, the region would never allow protesters to mar the peace as the day should be for celebration and not protests.

Animashan went on to note that the people of the southwest would neither support, tolerate nor join such protests.

He alleged that those promoting the protests were enemies of the state who have been behind the many insecurity challenges bedeviling the country, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) added.

The YAF national coordinator also said it would be an abomination for the southwest who holds the day sacred to see disgruntled people mar the day rather than celebrating it.

While appealing to the youths to shun such calls for protests, Animashan urged traditional rulers to speak to their people against being part of such activities.

The warning is coming amid alleged plans by various groups in the country to protest challenges in the country on Democracy Day.

NANS suspends planned June 12 protests

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday morning, June 11.

According to the NANS president, the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students.

Army, police in show-of-force over June 12 protest

Men of the Nigeria Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday, June 10, engaged in a show of force ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by some groups in commemoration of the annulled June 12 presidential election.

The procession by the security operatives was held on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

According to the report, security men in many trucks blowing sirens were seeing moving along some major streets in Osogbo early in the morning.

