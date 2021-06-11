Governor Samuel Ortom is claiming that the APC government has failed Nigerians in the anti-graft war

The Benue governor said most prosecutions in the country were dropped because the persons in question defected to the ruling party

Ortom alleged that there seem to be deliberate efforts to give some persons immunity, making them untouchable

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) using double standards in the current administration, especially in the dispensation of justice.

Governor Ortom, in an interview with The Cable, claimed that almost all prominent public officials who had serious prosecutions hanging over them became instant saints immediately they joined the ruling party.

Governor Ortom claimed that the APC has totally ruined Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Ortom insisted that the APC-led federal government has woefully failed in the fight against corruption.

He said:

"I can name several people. Where is (senator) Abdullahi Adamu that was being prosecuted by the EFCC, have you heard anything about his prosecution? Tell me about Akpabio after Oshiomhole said “if you join APC you will become a saint, your sins are forgiven.”

"as...he left and joined the APC, have you heard anything about his prosecution again? Tell me about the former governor of Gombe, Danjuma Goje. He was being prosecuted, he contested for senate (presidency) and they told him to leave and they will withdraw EFCC charges against him. Have you heard of anything like that?"

The governor wondered if Nigeria is presently operating two constitutions one of which favours only the seemingly untouchable.

Speaking further, he pointed to the fact that with the lopsided appointments in the country, the existence of the federal character commission can be questioned.

His words:

"So this is the challenge we have, we can never have this and development – without equity fairness and justice. That is all I have been crying about. I tell him (Buhari) the truth, I tell him what I think will bring prosperity, will bring peace, will bring development to our country."

Northern governor cries out over alleged lopsided appointments by FG

Meanwhile, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed on Thursday, May 13, drummed support for the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF).

The forum held a meeting in Asaba, Delta state, where they discussed several issues including lopsided appointments by the federal government, security, open cattle grazing, and restructuring.

Mohammed declared support for the need to review federal government appointments saying some regions are being highly favoured.

