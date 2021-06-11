Ehins McWhales Adewale has taken to social media to cry out for justice following the death of his friend, Ebenezer Ayeni, one week to his wedding

According to his post, Ayeni suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to two different hospitals including University College Hospital, Ibadan

However, he was denied treatment by the hospital because he was brought in without a police report

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

What was meant to be a beautiful period of anticipation and celebration has turned into one of mourning as a young Nigerian man identified as Ebenezer Ayeni lost his life.

The young man was denied treatment at an Ibadan hospital. Photo credit: Ehins McWhales Adewale

Source: Facebook

According to Ayeni's friend, Ehins McWhales Adewale, he was denied treatment by the University College Hospital, Ibadan after he was brought in by some Good Samaritans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Doctors to blame

The hospital is reported to have demanded a police report in order to treat him.

Heartbroken by Ayeni's death, Adewale, in one post, accused the doctors of having no value for human life.

He wrote:

"Doctors and other health workers, gather here oh.. Who said you can't treat a gunshot patient without asking for police report? It shows you don't value human life. It further proves how heartless you guys really are... You can attack me for all i care.. Just know that everyone will die one day...Vengeance is of God HE'll avenge the death of Ebenezer Ayeni."

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

He was preparing for his wedding

In another post, Adewale revealed that Ayeni was set to marry and had been preparing for his wedding before his life was tragically cut short.

"Ebenezer Ayeni. A healthy young man full of dreams and ambitions. resourceful and full of impact. Brutally murdered last night... about a week to his wedding. Fought for his life for 3 hours and loosing blood. Denied treatment at UCH, Ibadan cos the good Samaritans who brought him could not provide a police report. Again, this country has failed us. we were preparing for your wedding but now it's your funeral. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND AND BROTHER."

See post below:

His last message

In another post, a heartbroken Adewale revealed that Ayeni was actually rushed to two different hospitals - J-Rapha Hospital and University College Hospital, Ibadan, both of whom refused to treat him without a police report.

Sharing the last message Ayeni posted on a Whatsapp group, Adewale wrote:

"His last words around 12:15am ds mrng..Who could he have offended that wanted his life so badly..The criminals didn't kill him..The hospitals killed him.."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

See post below:

Save lives before demanding police report

In January, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), said doctors can proceed to attend to victims of gunshot first before asking for any police report.

The IGP made this disclosure on Monday, January 25, when he appeared on Channel TV's Newsnight programme.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in recent times had ordered hospitals, doctors, and medical experts to reject victims of gunshot without a police report.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit