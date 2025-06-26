A mother has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing how she taught her smart baby girl to read from home

In the captivating video, she showed her child's development from 13 months old to 2 years old when she learnt to read

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower the mother with accolades for being a great teacher

A video shared by a mother on TikTok has captured the hearts of many, showing her toddler's amazing journey to literacy.

The clip, which spans from when the child was 13 months old to about two years old, showed the mother's zeal to teach her child at home.

Mum teaches little daughter to read

The mother, who goes by the handle @LearningWithAmelia on TikTok, posted the video which captured the development of her little daughter, Amelia.

In the clip, the mother's teaching methods and the child's progress were documented, providing great insight into her learning journey.

Her approach to teaching phonics and reading skills paid off, as Amelia confirmed her ability to read short sentences at just two years old.

According to the mother, Amelia's reading journey began with learning sounds at 13 months, followed by phonetics at 17 months, and eventually reading CVC words at 23 months. By two years old, Amelia was confidently reading.

"The power of phonics. Amelia's reading journey. One year ago she was just learning sounds. Now she's reading. From phonics to full words," the mother proudly said.

Reactions as mum teaches daughter to read

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@SKspeaks said:

"This is why it's so important who you choose to have kids with, this is an example of a great mother."

@Luca reacted:

"No literally, you see a parent who actually does the job of parenting. Someone who actually builds up their offspring instead of unloading their own unresolved trauma onto them."

@Sibusisiwe Shabalala said:

"This should be a legal requirement before children start school. Teachers are overworked and there's too many children for them to give this type of attention and unfortunately a lot of children are left behind and can't catch up."

@THE UNDILUTED TRUTH said:

"In Nigeria just allow them to play with other kids after two to three times of playtime you get a full blown talking parrot. this range from age 1½ to 3 years."

@kimbonarrigo706 commented:

"Reading or starting to read at that age is wild to me. Kids should be playing, coloring, playing barbie. That kid will be board and will have to skip kindergarten even grade 1. Kids should not skip steps. She will be too young for grade 2. Teach her maners and how to play."

@Eme said:

"She is a well-rounded baby. You can see their other videos. Her mom teaches her good values & they spent hours everyday playing outside with other kids her age."

@jb said:

"Almost all or most asian kids learn reading at such a young age, including me, I basically learned pronouncing single to single words when I was 3-4 year old. I didn’t get bored or whatsoever in school."

@peachy358 reacted:

"As a teacher, this is amazing. I worry that when she gets to school she’ll be so ahead that she’s bored. Unless you homeschool then you’ll have a little genius."

@Levi Miller said:

"This is really dangerous for their development by the way. If you start them this early in reading it leads to lots of future problems, such as but not limited to becoming a Barnes and noble rewards member, hanging out in coffee shops and full on spiraling out by buying books from second hand shops. Be careful."

Watch the video here:

Brilliant little girl speaks 'clean' English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school teacher shared an amazing video of a little girl who spoke fluently with a great accent on TikTok.

In the video, the little girl taught her fellow pupils that English spelling is not a proper guide to its pronunciation.

