- Donald Trump, the former president of the US, is elated over the federal government's ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria

- In a message to the government, the outspoken politician expressed solidarity with Nigeria and called for other nations to do the same

- Trump believes that Twitter has no right or authority to decide for nations what is good and is wrong

- Going further, Trump said very soon, other sites will emerge and take over the social media space

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

USA - The immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump, is happy over the decision of the Nigerian government to ban Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

Trump urged other countries to follow President Buhari's example (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that from now onwards, competitors will not only emerge, but they will also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

He questioned the authority of Twitter to decide the difference between right and wrong for nations of the world.

Speaking further, the controversial politician called for more countries to follow Nigeria's example.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold.

"Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024? "

FG makes clarifications on alleged conditions for lifting Twitter ban

The ministry of foreign affairs on Monday, June 7, said the federal government had not listed conditions to lift the suspension of Twitter in the country.

Legit.ng reported that this was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The statement was titled, ‘Clarification of comments by the honourable minister of foreign affairs at his meeting with envoys.’

Source: Legit.ng