FCT, Abuja - The youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the narrative that the federal government banned the microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to The Nation, the national youth leader of the APC, Ismaeel Ahmed, argued on Wednesday, June 9, that the federal government only suspended the operations of Twitter in the country.

He made the statement during a press conference on the forthcoming national progressive youth conference at the party's secretariat in Abuja.

Ahmed said:

“So, whatever it is that the government felt to suspend Twitter, not even ban, there was a suspension and of course, there is a conversation going on between the government and the representatives of Twitter and I’m sure it will be resolved.”

APC says social media not banned in Nigeria

According to The Sun, the politician also explained that the suspension on Twitter did not affect other social media sites operating in Nigeria.

He said:

‘’The government didn’t ban social media as a lot of people will insinuate. It is very important that we know that because Facebook is still in operation, Instagram is still in operation, WhatsApp is still in operation, and a lot of other social media platforms are still in operation.’’

Ismaeel noted that the federal government took the action against Twitter because the site crossed the line by deleting a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youth leader is also a member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

FG gives condition for reversing the Twitter suspension

Meanwhile, the federal government has disclosed that the ban imposed on microblogging site, Twitter, will be reversed when the company is duly registered, licensed, and operates within regulations stipulated in Nigeria.

Channels TV reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 9, after the federal executive council meeting.

He said the social media company has reached out to the government for dialogue.

