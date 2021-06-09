On Friday, June 4, the federal government announced the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria.

Though the suspension follows Twitter's removal of a tweet posted by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian government said it suspended the operations of the microblogging platform because of its persistent use for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The FG says Twitter must register as a business in Nigeria as part of conditions to be met before its suspension can be lifted. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Despite outrage from Nigerians and the statements released by the members of the diplomatic community, the federal government has insisted the suspension will stand.

However, on Wednesday, June 9, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, listed some of the conditions Twitter has to meet for the suspension to be lifted, The Cable reported.

1. Register with CAC

Noting that Twitter pays no taxes to the Nigerian government despite the revenue it generates from Nigerians, the minister said the social media platform has to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), a report by The Punch stated.

2. Obtain a license from the NBC

The information minister also stated that Twitter has to get an operation license from the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and then adhere to the conditions stipulated in the license.

3. Sanitise platform

Mohammed added that Twitter must stop allowing its platform to be used for activities that are inimical to the growth of Nigeria and its corporate existence.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that the conditions he highlighted also apply to other social media platforms operating in Nigeria, including Facebook.

President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, also shared the statement credited to the information minister via Facebook.

He posted:

"The ban imposed on Twitter, will be reversed when the microblogging site is duly registered, licensed, and operates within regulations stipulated in Nigeria, the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed today, after the Federal Executive Council Meeting."

Veteran actor supports FG

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, unlike many Nigerians, is in support of the Twitter ban by the federal government.

In an interview sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the movie star said Twitter went too far by insulting the president and by extension, Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria is the most populous black nation on earth and about 45% of the population make Twitter thick. Solade revealed that this is not the first time Twitter would insult Nigerians and the white supremacy tendency should be curbed.

Trump congratulates FG for banning Twitter

Similarly, the immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump, is happy over the decision of the Nigerian government to ban Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that from now onwards, competitors will not only emerge, but they will also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

