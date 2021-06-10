- From time to time, music mogul, Don Jazyy proves to fans and colleagues alike that he was born to be in the business

- In a recent post he shared on his Instagram page, the main boss was spotted handling the drums during a jam session to Korede Bello's Godwin

- Fans and some of the music producer's colleagues took to the comment section to hail him, while he thinks his body has gone stiff

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has been a lot of things lately to the surprise of many, he has added actor, dancer and more recently, a drummer.

In a post he shared via his official Instagram page, he was seen in a studio jam session with some young men who played other instruments to Korede Bello's Godwin while he handled the drums.

Don Jazzy handles drums professionally Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

From the video, it was evident that the music producer was used to handling the set really well and he did not fail as the people around vibed to the sound.

In the caption, Jazzy revealed that he needed to play more often as his body has gone stiff.

He wrote:

"I need to play more often o body don stiff finish. Shout out out to @gidi.gang at the @ogidistudios for the jam session. I had fun."

Check out the post below:

Read some of the comments gathered under the post below:

oghenekaroitene:

"You tried."

N6oflife:

"Jazzy the drummer boy!!"

Octhegreatukeje:

"E no dey ever comot body!"

Babyfreshmavin;

"Stiff my fresh a*ss #DonbabaGenius."

Datgodiva_:

"The king on the beat."

Dannyking0788:

"Clarified producer!!"

Iamtrezzyb:

"Wow, This is so great."

Source: Legit.ng