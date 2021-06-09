- Governor Nasir El-Rufai's wife, Hajiya Asia has shared her thoughts on the payment of ransom to kidnappers

- According to her she would rather die in the hands of kidnappers than allow anyone pay ransom to her abductors

- Recall that the governor of Kaduna maintained that he would never negotiate with bandits and kidnappers

The wife of the governor of Kaduna state, Hajia Asia El-Rufai on Wednesday, June 9, stated that if she is kidnapped no ransom should be paid to her abductors, The Nation reports.

Mrs. El-Rufai made the disclosure while addressing participants of a peace and security training, organized for women by Equal Access International (EAI) as the guest of honor in Kaduna state.

The wife of Kaduna state governor says she’s ready to die in the hands of Kidnappers if it will bring peace to Nigeria. Photo credit: @nasirelrufai

According to Daily Trust, the governor’s wife noted that Nigerians must make sacrifices to bring an end to banditry and kidnapping.

She added that women have a great role to play in helping the people get back their once-peaceful country.

Speaking further at the event, the graduate of political science insisted that she is ready to die in the hands of kidnappers if that is what it will take to bring peace to Nigeria.

El-Rufai’s wife said:

“For as long as you continue to pay ransome, it is like you are adding kerosene to fire. you are giving bandits, kidnappers money for ammunition to continue to haunt you. We should not pay ransome. this is my personal opinion.

“I have said it before and I will say it again, if I am kidnapped don’t pay any ransom. rather pray for me that if it is death, I go in a good way and if I am going to be released that I am not violated."

El-Rufai speaks on negotiations with bandits

Meanwhile, El-Rufai said bandits and kidnappers are attacking the state because of his government’s position not to negotiate with the criminals and give them money.

The Kaduna governor who appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Sunday, April 4, said the state government would not change its stand on the issue, arguing that it was uncivilised to negotiate with criminals.

According to him, those who consider the option of negotiating with bandits are irrational and emotional.

