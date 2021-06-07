- Popular actress, Ruth Kadiri's birthday message to her husband has sparked mixed reactions on social media

- The filmmaker took to her Instagram page with beautiful words to celebrate her partner, but refused to reveal his identity

- While many sent congratulatory messages, others expressed amusement over the fact that she still keeps her husband's identity a secret

Top Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri's husband is a year older today, June 7 and she has taken to social media to announce and celebrate.

In a post she put up on her Instagram page, instead of her husband's photo, she simply put a personalised image.

Ruth Kadiri celebrates husband's birthday Photo credit: @ruthkadiri

The actress then took to the caption to praise her partner whom she tagged the king of her heart, man of her dreams and the love of her life.

Ruth also showered a thousand kisses on him. She has been very private about his identity.

The filmmaker wrote:

"Happy birthday to the king of my heart, the man of my dreams and the love of my life, a thousand kisses for you boo."

While most of her fans joined her in celebrating the love of her life, others could not help but wonder why she has still refused to show his face.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Everythingnomzee:

"Husband wen we no dey see."

Victoriagoldofficial:

"Happy birthday sir."

Omowoli_original:

"Ur husband no get picture?"

Cutie2raw_lil_thang:

"No birthday picture? Lmao."

Uptown_queens:

"Happy birthday to him and many happy returns to him."

Fa_vyour:

"Let’s see him."

Eben_osae_wan_:

"Where's the picture of this your husband?"

Diblessofficial:

"If you cannot shows his face then tell him happy birthday at home na. He is not what we want now in Nigeria, so stop hiding him."

Ruth Kadiri and her mini-me

Ruth got fans gushing over an adorable video of a mummy and me moment she shared on Instagram.

The filmmaker and her daughter, Reign who is a spitting image of her took turns singing nursery rhymes in the beautiful clip.

Reign enjoyed the moment as she let go of her shyness and sang excitedly while the mother gave answers to her rhymes.

