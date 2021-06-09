Talented Artist Uses Sand and Ashes to Draw Portrait of Late Prophet TB Joshua, Man of God Smiles to the World
NG People News

Talented Artist Uses Sand and Ashes to Draw Portrait of Late Prophet TB Joshua, Man of God Smiles to the World

by  Tunde Ososanya

- Sir Kobe Williams, a Cameroonian sand artist, paid his last respect to the late Prophet TB Joshua who breathed his last on Saturday, June 5

- The artist drew a portrait of the founder of the Synagogue of All Nations with sand and ashes and many people loved it

- Prophet Joshua's death threw Nigerians into mourning and old photos and videos of his humanity continue to emerge

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.

A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.

Talented Artist Uses Sand and Ashes to Draw Portrait of Late Prophet TB Joshua, Man of God Smiles to the World
The artist drew a portrait of the late prophet and melted hearts online. Photo credit: Philip Ojealao
Source: Facebook

The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:

Read also

TB Joshua treated 'hidden' medical condition for 2 years, Bible scholar in new video says, indicts Past. Chris

"Make Jesus the center of your life."

The gesture is a show of love to the late prophet whom many respected.

Many social media users loved the portrait

A Facebook user identified as Marx Ako said:

"Great job! May the general Man of God rest in peace."

Abel Ekugwa commented:

"This is amazing brother. Great work."

Adzale Alfred Bills wrote:

"Prophet TB Joshua did his part. This young artist needs help and posting his work isn't enough."

Mark Famous commented:

"Why has celebration TV and other so called big pastors in Nigeria not spoken about his death or even send a condolence message or a Tribute. How can you hate a man even in death?? Hmmmmm."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Prophet Joshua plays American football with church members

A photo and a video emerged on social media in which Prophet TB Joshua proved that he was not just a man of God, but also a man of the people.

Read also

TB Joshua's pic with physically challenged man & video of him playing ball with church members stir reactions

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by Babajide Kolade-otitoju, the cleric could be seen with a physically challenged man.

Prophet Joshua sat beside the man and held a microphone to the latter's mouth.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel