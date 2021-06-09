- Sir Kobe Williams, a Cameroonian sand artist, paid his last respect to the late Prophet TB Joshua who breathed his last on Saturday, June 5

- The artist drew a portrait of the founder of the Synagogue of All Nations with sand and ashes and many people loved it

- Prophet Joshua's death threw Nigerians into mourning and old photos and videos of his humanity continue to emerge

A Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.

A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.

The artist drew a portrait of the late prophet and melted hearts online. Photo credit: Philip Ojealao

Source: Facebook

The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:

"Make Jesus the center of your life."

The gesture is a show of love to the late prophet whom many respected.

Many social media users loved the portrait

A Facebook user identified as Marx Ako said:

"Great job! May the general Man of God rest in peace."

Abel Ekugwa commented:

"This is amazing brother. Great work."

Adzale Alfred Bills wrote:

"Prophet TB Joshua did his part. This young artist needs help and posting his work isn't enough."

Mark Famous commented:

"Why has celebration TV and other so called big pastors in Nigeria not spoken about his death or even send a condolence message or a Tribute. How can you hate a man even in death?? Hmmmmm."

Prophet Joshua plays American football with church members

A photo and a video emerged on social media in which Prophet TB Joshua proved that he was not just a man of God, but also a man of the people.

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by Babajide Kolade-otitoju, the cleric could be seen with a physically challenged man.

Prophet Joshua sat beside the man and held a microphone to the latter's mouth.

