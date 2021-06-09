Talented Artist Uses Sand and Ashes to Draw Portrait of Late Prophet TB Joshua, Man of God Smiles to the World
- Sir Kobe Williams, a Cameroonian sand artist, paid his last respect to the late Prophet TB Joshua who breathed his last on Saturday, June 5
- The artist drew a portrait of the founder of the Synagogue of All Nations with sand and ashes and many people loved it
- Prophet Joshua's death threw Nigerians into mourning and old photos and videos of his humanity continue to emerge
Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
A Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.
A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.
The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:
TB Joshua treated 'hidden' medical condition for 2 years, Bible scholar in new video says, indicts Past. Chris
"Make Jesus the center of your life."
The gesture is a show of love to the late prophet whom many respected.
Many social media users loved the portrait
A Facebook user identified as Marx Ako said:
"Great job! May the general Man of God rest in peace."
Abel Ekugwa commented:
"This is amazing brother. Great work."
Adzale Alfred Bills wrote:
"Prophet TB Joshua did his part. This young artist needs help and posting his work isn't enough."
Mark Famous commented:
"Why has celebration TV and other so called big pastors in Nigeria not spoken about his death or even send a condolence message or a Tribute. How can you hate a man even in death?? Hmmmmm."
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Prophet Joshua plays American football with church members
A photo and a video emerged on social media in which Prophet TB Joshua proved that he was not just a man of God, but also a man of the people.
TB Joshua's pic with physically challenged man & video of him playing ball with church members stir reactions
In the photo that was shared on Facebook by Babajide Kolade-otitoju, the cleric could be seen with a physically challenged man.
Prophet Joshua sat beside the man and held a microphone to the latter's mouth.
Source: Legit.ng