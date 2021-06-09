- The Lagos state government has presented a condolence letter to the wife of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua

- Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, the home affairs commissioner, presented the letter when he led other government officials to visit the late cleric's family

- Prophet T.B. Joshua, a popular Lagos-based Nigerian pastor, died on Saturday, June 5, at the age of 57

Ikotun, Lagos state - Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, the Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, and other government officials on Wednesday, June 9, paid a condolence visit to the family of Prophet T.B. Joshua at The Synagogue Church in Ikotun.

The prominent cleric and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died at 57 on Saturday night, June 5, in Lagos after concluding a programme.

Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, the home affairs commissioner, presented a condolence letter to the wife of Prophet TB Joshua.

His death threw Nigeria into mourning as millions of Nigerians, including prominent political leaders, eulogise the departed cleric.

Legit.ng gathers that the home affairs commissioner presented a condolence letter to the wife of the deceased on behalf of the Lagos state government.

A statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Lagos state government indicates that Rev. Bukola Adeleke, the Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Religious Matters (Christian) was also one of the government officials who visited the family of the late pastor.

Others include Evelyn Joshua, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale and the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ The Light, Rev. Damilare Ezekiel.

Lagos state government officials visit the wife of Prophet TB Joshua.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has also expressed sadness over the death of Prophet TB Joshua.

The former president said in a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, and published on his official website that he has sent a condolence message to the deceased's family and the SCOAN congregation.

He noted that Prophet Joshua served God and humanity with relentless passion and prayed to God to grant his followers the strength to cope with his exit.

In other related news, a Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to the late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.

A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.

The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:

"Make Jesus the center of your life."

Source: Legit Newspaper