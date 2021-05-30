- Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has been murdered

- The aide was killed in Owerri by unknown gunmen

- He was returning from Abuja when the sad incident occurred

Some unknown gunmen have ended the life of former Special Adviser (Politics) to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was gunned down in Imo state when he was on his way to Abuja from Owerri.

According to Tribune Newspaper, the news of his death was made known by his classmate, Dr Umar Ado in a statement on Sunday.

The police in Imo State said the former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was killed on Sunday morning, around 7:20 a.m., while he was on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, to catch a flight.

According to the police, hHe was inside a Toyota Camry car with two other people when the car was intercepted and attacked by bandits.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday, May 390 said:

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the south east and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala local government area close to the Airport,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, a full investigation has been ordered by the commissioner of police.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Gulak's death came amid rising insecurity in the southeast and southsouth, with sources establishing that he was attacked in his Camry car marked Texas BFT 2150.

Late Gulak was a special political aide to former president Jonathan before a new government took over in 2015 following a democratic electoral process that brought in Muhammadu Buhari.

Apart from being a former adviser, Gulak was also a former speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly. In 2014, he declared his intention to run the biggest office in Adamawa state via Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

