- A young couple recently started a social media page dedicated to showing the progress they made to the old and dilapidated house that they just bought

- Various snaps show how the house has undergone massive transformations at the hands of the talented young couple who have used top decor skills to refurbish the place

- Many social media users have headed to the Instagram page where they either asked for some decor advice or simply complimented the couple on a job truly well done

A young couple called Kate and Paul has managed to gain thousands of followers online after they decided to share how they completely transformed their old home into a beautiful and modern place to live with the online world.

On an Instagram page called @thebungalow_reno, the couple basically takes their followers through the lengthy and arduous process of completely renovating every room in the house which they did beautifully.

This couple has beautifully renovated their home. Images: @thebungalow_reno

"Second renovation of another bungalow that had previously been unoccupied for a few years," reads the couple's bio.

Instagram users are left in awe

Many of the couple's IG followers loved watching the progress and soon headed to the various comment sections of the post where they shared many compliments and asked for some advice. Read some of their comments below:

justinpark1011 said:

"how did you guys afford to buy a house at such a young age? my girlfriend and i want to do something like this but where did you get all the money?"

holliefarr17 said:

"@chelseyfarr123 look through right from this picture to the latest, amazing."

