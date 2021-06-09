- A woman and her children have got social media talking after a video of them living in a toilet emerged online

- The woman and her kids started living in a toilet after her husband left home and never returned

- According to the woman simply identified as Joselyne, their landlord evicted them from their previous house six months after her husband left home

A video of a woman and her children who have been living in a toilet for the past six years has emerged on social media.

In a video by @afrimax_tv on Instagram, the woman simply identified as Jocelyne said their situation is the definition of hardship. She and her family had once had a decent life before things turned out for the worse.

Husband becomes an alcoholic

According to the woman, her husband was once a caring man and everyone lived a happy life. But the man changed and became an alcoholic.

He would come home drunk, beat his wife and his children. The family was known for fighting all night.

The man leaves home

The man woke up one day and told his family he was leaving to somewhere very far. They never saw him again.

After living in their house for six months, they were evicted by the landlord because they could not pay their rent.

Jocelyne had no friends or relatives that could help her, so she and her kids lived on the streets for two months before finally discovering an old toilet where they now call home.

Children start bringing bad grades from school

According to the woman, their situation has had its toll on her kids who now bring bad grades from school.

Many react to the family's situation

@harrisonntaylor on Instagram wrote:

"The children will now finally grow up and be successful then one human being will now say Forgive your father!!! Me I'll Just summon thunder to consume somebody!"

@emereujunwa6 said:

"Thank u lord for what I have today and I pray that u provide for those that are passing through this today."

@heart2heartwithloretta commented:

"Some people are going through stuff in this life. Lord have mercy."

@nita_oamen wrote:

"God! I’m extremely thankful for everything you’ve done and still doing in my life."

