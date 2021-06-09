- Mrs Tamunominni Makinde has been celebrated by her husband, Governor Seyi Makinde as she is a year older

- Also, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio celebrated his wife as she clocked 50

- Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook have praised and appreciated the two women on their special day

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has taken to Facebook to celebrate his wife as she added another year.

The governor in a message on Wednesday, June 9, said it was a privilege sharing his life with her.

Happy birthday to Mrs Makinde and Akpabio. Photo: Seyi Makinde/ Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Happy birthday my sweetheart, Ominini. Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege. I pray this year brings you more joy and peace. May God continue to bless and keep you. Have an amazing day!"

In reaction, Nigerians quickly joined the governor in celebrating the pretty woman, with many people praying for her and wishing her well.

Happy birthday Mrs Tamunominni Makinde

Lukman Olatunji wrote:

"Happy birthday to the first lady of my dear state, your support and robust understanding you're giving my principal is much felt in his strides."

Kemi Melody Adetunji

"Happy birthday to the first lady of Oyo state. May God continue to keep you in health ma. Thank you for being such a pillar of support to our very own favorite governor. We celebrate you."

Mayowa Olayiwola added:

"Happy Birthday to her excellency. Birthday comes but once in a while. This year celebration will usher in glory and success into your life in Jesus mighty name. You will continue to record better things in all endeavours. After all, you will not miss the rapture. Congratulations."

Also, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, celebrated his wife on Facebook as she turned 50.

Akpabio wrote:

"Happy birthday to my dear wife and great mother, Her Excellency, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio. Your labour of love for us, our people and humanity shall never be in vain. May the Almighty God continue to protect you and keep you in good health."

Happy birthday Mrs Ekaette Akpabio

Well-wishers also joined in the celebration.

Ime Mathias wrote:

"Happy gracious birthday to the rare compassionate Mother Theresa of our generation- Her Excellency, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio. More grace, sound health, long life, guidance and protection to you, your husband and children in Jesus name, Amen."

Luizz Capy added:

"God is too faithful to fail u... happy birthday to the great mother of all youth.May de good Lord bless you and keep you safe and all ur family...happy birthday sweet mum."

Source: Legit