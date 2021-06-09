- The salon fight between popular singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay recently made headlines with people taking sides on social media

- Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia, has reacted to the drama and shown where her allegiance clearly lies

- The mother of one took to her Instagram story to show that her support was clearly with Tiwa Savage as she hailed her

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has joined the Tiwa Savage versus Seyi Shay conversation trending on social media and shown who her support is clearly with.

Just recently, the two female singers made headlines after videos made the rounds of Tiwa seriously tongue lashing Seyi Shay at a salon as the latter stood up to greet her.

This became the trending topic on the internet with people taking sides. Sophia took to her Instagram story to show that her support was with Tiwa Savage.

Sophie Momodu supports Tiwa Savage amid Seyi Shay drama. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @iamseyishay

The mother of one shared a photo of the singer on her page accompanied it with background music. Then she wrote:

“First name Tiwa, last name Savage.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Sophia Momodu hails Tiwa Savage amid Seyi Shay drama. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

How it started: Seyi Shay disses Tiwa in rap song

In 2019, Kizz Daniel's hit song F*uck You started a social media challenge that saw several rappers and singers jumping on the instrumental to record their cover of the song.

Seyi Shay was among those who joined in the challenge and a controversial line that stood out in her entry was a diss at a colleague, Tiwa Savage.

Uche Maduagwu blasts Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

Nigerian actor and popular social commentator, Uche Maduagwu, joined the growing list of internet users to comment on the viral fight between the singers.

The movie star condemned both ladies for the fight on his Instagram page. According to him, their mates were busy marking wedding anniversaries while they were busy exchanging words at a salon.

Not stopping there, the actor berated them further in his caption and likened their altercation to that of Fulani herdsmen.

Interesting.

