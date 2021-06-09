The ruling political party in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned Nigerians to avoid using social media, especially Twitter, through the Virtual Private Network, noting that there are a lot of risks involved via the medium.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, in a message to citizens on Wednesday, June 9, noted that VPN is not secured for users and as such, makes them vulnerable to cyber-attacks listed below:

1. Theft

Akpanudoedehe claimed that data theft and illegal access to personal and corporate documents that are confidential are very possible through VPN.

APC claimed that VPN exposes Nigerians to a lot of security risks (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

He added that so far, some persons and organisations using VPN have lost their investments after the network compromised the security of their devices.

2. Third parties access

From the party's research, the network allows dangerous access to personal data.

3. Change of location

The party's spokesman warned that the network changes a user's location to another country which compromises data integrity, meaning a subscriber's record can be traced to another country with all the security risks involved.

Donald Trump commends the Nigerian government

Meanwhile, the immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump, had expressed satisfaction over the decision of the Nigerian government to ban Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that henceforth, competitors would not only emerge, but they would also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold.

"Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President."

Source: Legit Nigeria