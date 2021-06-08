- Talented Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, recently shared a totally elegant photo of herself on Instagram

- The filmstars left jaws hanging on social media after she posed in an exquisitely designed costume dress for a movie role

- Thanking the designer, Ogochukwu Janet, Destiny commended her for doing an 'amazing work' as a Nollywood costumier

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is one Nigerian celebrity who loves to get people talking with almost every photo she puts out.

The filmstar who is blessed with generous curves in the right places is never afraid to flaunt it on social media and at events that require playing dress-up.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share an absolutely stunning photo of herself, looking radiant in a piece by Ogochukwu Janet, a Nigerian designer.

However, as gorgeous as the bright yellow dress looks, it is however, for a movie character Etiko is playing in a film.

Standing pretty in the look, the only thing missing is an award in her hands - for the best dressed, of course.

Save for the busy high-platformed heels, everything about this dress screams red carpet. From the structured wing long-sleeve, the beautiful embellishment around the neckline and bustline, down to the tigh-high opening in the front with a drape to give it the flowy effect, this dress is pure elegance.

Sharing the dress, the actress accompanied it with an appreciative post.

In her words:

"I wanna specially appreciate my sister and a colleague @ogo_okechig2 for the amazing job she has been doing as a Nollywood costume designer ‍Your passion and dedication to your job is top notch and I pray for more blessings and grace of God in your life and business IJN AMEN. MORE SPEED "

Budget-friendly

Contrary to the ridiculously high amount of money some celebrities spend on their looks, Destiny's look which was designed for a movie she is in, is quite pocket-friendly - all things considering.

In an exclusive interview with the designer, Ogochukwu Janet, Legit.ng learnt that the elegant sunny dress took two days to make and more interestingly, it costs N30,000.

This is relatively cheap if one takes a look at how often celebrities splash hundreds of thousands trying to get edgy red carpet looks.

Destiny Etiko's vibrant dress may be a costume but there it can easily pass for a red carpet look and we are here for it!

On celebrity minimalists

When it comes to mainstream Nigerian fashion, it is no news that loud, shiny and daring looks take the front seats.

From exotic and extravagant hair extensions, bold makeup and boisterous outfits, there is no dulling the shine of a Nigerian celebrity when it comes to living in the spotlight.

And then there is Genevieve Nnaji, the minimalist queen steady killing it on the fashion scene.

