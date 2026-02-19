Ekiti State Government issued a stern warning over a fraudulent TESCOM recruitment message circulating on social media

Mr Michael Boluwade, Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, clarified that the message did not originate from TESCOM or any official government office

Candidates were advised to disregard the fake message and rely only on verified government channels and recognised media platforms

The Ekiti state government has issued a stern warning to the public over a fraudulent message circulating on social media, falsely claiming that candidates who scored 50% and above in the recent TESCOM recruitment examination should urgently contact a so-called “Youth President” via a specific telephone number.

TESCOM recruitment message is fake

Ekiti Govt Issues Important Information on TESCOM Recruitment

The government emphasised that the message did not originate from the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) or any official government office.

“This message is the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to exploit unsuspecting job applicants. At no time did TESCOM authorise any individual or group to request that candidates contact anyone privately regarding recruitment matters,” the statement read.

Official channels only

Candidates and the general public have been advised to disregard the fraudulent message and refrain from engaging with any unauthorised persons or phone numbers.

All official recruitment communications are transmitted strictly through verified government channels and recognised media platforms.

“The Ekiti State Government remains committed to a transparent, merit-based, and credible recruitment process. Applicants should remain vigilant and report any suspicious communication to the appropriate security agencies,” the notice added.

Public urged to verify information

Mr Michael Boluwade, Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, reinforced the advice, stating that the public should only rely on information released through official channels.

“The public is advised to rely solely on information released by the Government through verified government channels and recognised media platforms,” Boluwade said.

The warning comes as part of the government’s continued efforts to protect job seekers from scams and ensure integrity in its recruitment processes.

Source: Legit.ng