- 11-year-old Waris is an artist like no other with the energy, power and skill he showcases in his paintings

- The young Nigerian boy who discovered his artistic talents at 6 is a professional painter and makes paintings that could be mistaken for real photos

- The young lad has impressed social media users with his talents with many expressing surprises at his works

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

At only age 11, Waris Kareem is a sensation with his amazing artistic talent.

The young lad who discovered his painting ability at 6 became Nigeria's youngest professional artist at the age of 8, Metro.co.uk reported.

Waris became the youngest professional artist in NIgeria at the age of 8 Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by CGTN on LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In a video documentary capturing the African prodigy by CGTN - and shared by Richard DiPilla on LinkedIn - the lad was seen making nice artworks.

He makes paintings like real photos

According to Waris, he ensures each of his paintings matches real pictures. Social media users have reacted to the documentary video.

See some reactions below:

Emmanuel Boma Felix stated:

"African has got a great talented young youth but no body to help there career especially NIGERIA KIDS...great one from the 11 years boy."

Abam Kammaoke said:

"Incredible. Thanks for sharing. Am so excited. We will give him an automatic place in our forthcoming biographical compendium on exceptional Nigerian children, PRODIGIES, due out soon."

Lynne Tara Sweeney-Anderson remarked:

"No way! Guess we’ve found another master painter in line with other uber masters, Leonardo, Gauguin, Renoir, Rembrandt .

"I’d love to own one?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Young man makes portrait of Akon with newspapers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian artist had made a fine portrait of Akon using old newspapers.

Before his artwork gained massive popularity on social media, the young man dazzled many with his pieces during his National Youth Service Corps year in Aba, Abia state.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Arinze revealed that he spent a week and some days creating the piece. He added that when he started, he could spend one month to make such.

On some of his challenges, the man who self-taught himself the art said he sometimes makes mistakes with colour combinations.

Source: Legit.ng