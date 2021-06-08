- A Nigerian man identified as Olumuyiwa Adepitan has helped 95-year-old Saidu Abdullahi return to his village after 73 years of travelling to the southwest

- Saidu left Kano for greener pastures and never returned until recently; he was a kola nut trader in Ondo state before switching to local sponge production

- The nonagenarian who left local sponge production and embraced farming has no wife or children

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Saidu Abdullahi, a 95-year-old man who left Kano in his twenties and whom many thought was dead, has resurfaced in the state.

A Nigerian identified as Olumuyiwa Adepitan took the man back to his hometown after spending years in Ondo state, The Cable reports.

Saidu Abdullahi left Kano for Ibadan in search of greener pastures. Photo credit: The Cable

Source: UGC

The nonagenarian said he was 22 years when he left his hometown for Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to trade in kola nut. Before then, his wife Asiyat Usman had given birth to three male children but Saidi said they all died one after the other.

His wife refused to go to Ibadan with him and four years later, Saidi received a letter of divorce from her. He decided to move on with his life, unmarried and without any children.

Narrating his journey to the traditional head of Dakadtsalle and some villagers, Saidi said he and his partners bought kola nut from Ikenne, transporting them to Ibadan for sale.

In his words:

“We used to meet (Chief Obafemi) Awolowo’s mother who took us like her own children and always showed us kindness.”

He left Ibadan for Ado Ekiti after 22 years and continued trading in kola nut. Six years later, he moved 92 kilometres away to Ipele, a neighouring town of Owo.

In Ipele, Saidi left kola nut trading for local sponge production. He eventually abandoned this for farming.

Olumuyiwa's grandfather Joseph Adepitan and Saidi became friends and the latter would always visit the former's farm.

Many react to the story on social media

Ezeh Christian Chekwube said:

"Let him go back to where he is coming from, what a waste of life, 73yrs ago, no family nothing nothing, I guess he acquired excess greener pastures."

Sesugh Robert Shekua commented:

"The Ancient Mallams Where Quite Harmless, The Only Ones We Have Now Are Bandits."

Moh'd Qasim Mikhail Bolarin wrote:

"Nothing to show after the journey."

Kingsley Emeka Sunday said:

"Nigeria should have been developed if not for the confusion put in place by ethnic and religious bigots who want to take it all and treat others with disdain forgetting that we all are from one entity. The story of this old man is not something that people should insult him because he is not from their blood, what about those who left this country and have nothing doing over there but refused to come back to Africa?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

German lady in search of her Nigerian father

Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady identified as Talisa Pidanset urged people to help her locate her biological father who was refused asylum in Germany.

The 25-year-old German national said her father lived in an asylum home in Mainz. According to her, he was deported in 1996 when he was denied asylum.

The lady said her father's files she requested for indicated that he was deported to an unknown location.

Source: Legit