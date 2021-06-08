- Another Nigerian based in the United States is making the country proud after establishing a polytechnic

- Oludare Akande, who runs an airline company, said the purpose of the institution is to provide Nigerians with skills to compete on the international level

- The 40-year-old Oyo-born and multiple award-winning IT genius said he wanted "to solve unemployment problems"

A 40-year-old Nigerian-American, Dr Oludare Akande, has explained why he established the American Polytechnic of Nigeria in Oyo state.

The Oyo indigene, who is also the owner of an airline company knon as BellagioAir, said that the polytechnic was established to solve the protracting unemployment problem in the country.

Dr. Akande says it is his priority to solve the problem of unemployable graduate

Oludare, who is a recipient of numerous awards and recognitions across the world for his proficiency in Information Technology (IT), exclusively told Legit.ng regional reporter Adewumi Adeoye in a telephone call.

He said the institution will address the problem by providing the necessary and relevant skill sets that are not available and consequently shortening the chances of Nigerians being accepted for employment opportunities.

Standard curriculum delivery will make Nigerian graduates stand out

Oludare, who has been in the consulting field for years in the United States, said curriculum delivery is what stood out international schools as it is case-based, fieldwork and consequently provide solutions to problems in the society.

He noted this is not obtainable in Nigerian schools as it is only poised towards educating the students only at the detriment of fieldwork.

Akande lamented that there is no Nigerian student that can develop software based on what is being taught in the school except he gets additio nal knowledge elsewhere.

The IT genius, who is not a stranger to many multinational companies like Accenture, KPMG and others, said he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with top schools abroad student-exchange programme, data exchange programme and faculty exchange programme.

He said:

“You know most Nigerian schools want to educate people. But, we want to solve unemployment problems. I have gone to all the major schools in the United States such as Harvard and the likes.

“And one thing I saw that stood out was curriculum delivery. It was case-based, that is the students actually went out to the field and with your research papers, you come up with solutions.

“There is no student in Nigeria of today studying Computer Science that can come out as graduate and tell you I am a software developer based on what he had done in school. Anyone that develops any live of code must have learnt it outside the curriculum of the school.

“When we started processing the MoU, a provost of one of the schools called me to bring the curriculum and we discovered that the last time they reviewed it was 9 years ago. From my experience in my consulting days, if you want to hire the best fit."

